18-year-old student pilot dies after crashing small plane in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that the 18-year-old student pilot who crashed a small plane into a Wauwatosa yard on Thursday has died.

The ME identified him as Daniel Perelman, 18 years old of Brookfield.

At the scene of the crash, first responders removed Perelman from the small plane and brought him to the hospital in critical condition. He suffered from severe head trauma, among other injuries.

The medical examiner reports that he had taken off from Timmerman Airport. A short time later he reported having engine problems and that he did not know what to do.

It was his first solo flight, the ME said.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department first reported the plane crashed at 103rd and Courtland. Police confirmed Friday the pilot is a flying student.

Police Chief James MacGillis said during a press briefing that the single occupant was brought to the hospital with critical injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Crews extricated the man from the wrecked plane and brought him to the hospital.

The chief said that the pilot was taking off from Timmerman Airport at Appleton and 91st before the plane crashed.

Wauwatosa police is the lead agency for the investigation, assisted by local agencies.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials tell us they are aware of a small private plane that made an "off airport landing" in that area. They add that nearby Timmerman Airport closed to arriving and departing aircraft. But the small airport has since reopened following an inspection of the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the crashed small plane is a Cessna 152 registered to Spring Green Aviation East in Oconomowoc. That is a flight school company.

Radio traffic between the pilot and Timmerman Airport reveal mechanical trouble prior to the crash. At about 2:55 p.m. the pilot radios the tower: “Reporting engine failure. It’s not working.”

There's some cross-talk followed by this from the pilot: “I don’t know what to do.”

The plane landed in Rashad Hicks' backyard as he was preparing to mow his lawn.

“My wife looked out the window and said ‘It’s a plane in the backyard.’ I kind of didn’t believe that. It was kind of far-fetched until I went outside and it was a plane in the backyard," he said.

Other residents saw people springing into action.

“I heard a plane, silence for a few seconds and a large thud," said Alex Ann Davis.

“They pulled the pilot out from under the aircraft, put him on a stretcher and took him away," Bob Dietlmeier added.

By 7:30 p.m., police say the area of 103rd and Courtland had reopened.

