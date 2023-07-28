17-year-old charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old West Bend man

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old has been charged after prosecutors allege he shot and killed a West Bend man during a gun sale earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, Angel Saldana is facing one count of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent in connection to the July 2 incident.

According to a statement from Milwaukee Police, 19-year-old Carlos E. Lopez was shot and injured near 28th and Burnham.

Previous coverage: 19-year-old man shot and killed near 28th and Burnham; robbery related, police say

The complaint states Lopez and two friends had been visiting from West Bend when Lopez's friend drove him to 28th and Burnham for a gun sale Lopez had set up with a friend from school.

Lopez's friend was there, along with Saldana, to sell the gun. However, the complaint says Saldana had planned to just steal Lopez's money and not give him a gun.

Saldana and his friend reportedly approached the car Lopez was in and demanded his money. Lopez refused to give up his cash and his friend began to drive the car away from Saldana.

At that time, the complaint says Saldana began shooting at the car. The car got stuck in a construction zone, at which time Lopez's friends got out and went to hide until the police showed up.

Lopez, however, had been shot in the head and leg.

When officers arrived on the scene, Lopez's friend said he'd seen the two suspects run into a nearby home. Police responded to that house and took Saldana into custody.

If convicted, Saldana could face a maximum of 75 years in prison.

