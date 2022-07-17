17-year-old among those injured in overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating three non-fatal shootings that happened overnight.

The first incident happened around 11:41 p.m. near 14th and Chambers. A 35-year-old woman showed up at a local hospital with gunshot injuries. She's expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 12:18 a.m. near 31st and Courtland. A 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. Officials said the shooting was the result of a physical altercation.

Around 7 minutes later, at 12:25 a.m., police responded to 77th and Mill Road for a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he's expected to survive. Police said they are still investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting.

These shootings are in addition to two fatal shootings that happened Saturday night. One resulted in a 24-year-old's death, and the other left a 28-year-old dead, and one 28-year-old injured.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in all these incidents. If you have any information, please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

