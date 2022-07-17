24-year-old man shot and killed near 41st and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The Milwaukee police said the incident happened near 41st and Capitol. A 24-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and there's currently no suspect in custody.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

