One dead, one injured in double shooting near 22nd and Wright

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one dead, and one injured Saturday night.

Officials with the police department said the shooting happened near 22nd and Wright shortly before 8 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, and another 28-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument, and there's currently no suspect in custody.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

