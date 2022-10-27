17-year-old accused of taking inappropriate pictures, videos of underage girls now facing 27 charges

WASHINGTON CO. — A 17-year-old boy is facing 27 charges after officials say he took more than 300 photos and 200 videos of at least 10 underage girls without their consent.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Bryan Seban, 17, had been taking the photos and videos at a private residence throughout last year. He was a student at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School at the time but authorities confirmed he is no longer enrolled.

Investigators have been working with the Kettle Moraine Lutheran administration and several other school districts to help identify and notify the victims.

According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Seban on Wednesday. He's facing 12 counts of invading privacy - use of a surveillance device on a victim under 18 years old, two counts of exposing a child to harmful material, and 13 counts of possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18.

The sheriff's office had previously said Seban was cooperating with investigators. According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began in September when a former classmate of Seban told police that Seban had shown him pictures of girls that he had on his phone.

Seban allegedly told his classmate that there was a hole in a wall of his house that he used to watch the girls and take pictures of them. The complaint states he offered the hole to his classmate for use.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 28. Seban had been in the vehicle with a family member when deputies stopped the vehicle and asked to speak to him. The complaint says Seban cooperated and agreed to come into the Sheriff's Office.

Seban was read his Miranda rights and then questioned. The complaint says he initially denied taking any inappropriate photos or videos. However, after deputies asked him to be honest, he confessed.

He told deputies that he lived on a lake. His bedroom was in the basement, facing the lake. The complaint says Seban told deputies he drilled a hold in a storage room wall, into the bathroom. He noticed he could see the entire bathroom through the hole and decided to use it.

He admitted to taking videos and photos of underage females without their knowledge. He said he had been doing it for about a year, and did it at least 10-15 times. Seban allegedly told police he would take videos of them when they were half naked.

Seban allegedly provided the names of the females and provided passwords so deputies could access the photos.

The criminal complaint says deputies found 379 photos and 206 videos. Deputies then spoke to the victims, one of which said Seban told girls to use the downstairs bathroom, specifically.

Prior to charges being filed, TMJ4 News reached out to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School for comment. The president of the school responded with an email that had been sent to families to notify them of the investigation.

The email said their thoughts and prayers are with those involved.

If convicted on all charges, Seban faces a maximum sentence of 94.5 years in prison.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news ti