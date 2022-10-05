Watch Now
17-year-old investigated for taking inappropriate pictures, videos of 10 underage girls in Washington County

The suspect was a student at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School during the time he was taking the alleged videos and pictures but is now no longer enrolled at the school.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 17:24:02-04

JACKSON, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 17-year-old boy for taking "harmful" videos and pictures of at least 10 underage girls without their knowledge or consent.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old had been capturing the material over the last year at a private residence in Washington County. The suspect was a student at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School when the offenses occurred. Authorities said the teen is no longer enrolled at the school but did not give a reason why.

Investigators have been working with the Kettle Moraine Lutheran administration and several other school districts to help identify and notify the victims.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect is cooperating with investigators and has since been booked and released from the Washington County Jail.

Numerous felony charges will be forwarded to the Washington County District Attorney's Office in the next couple of weeks.

Reporter Mary Jo Ola will have this full report on TMJ4 News at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

