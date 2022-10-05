17-year-old investigated for taking inappropriate pictures, videos of 10 underage girls in Washington County

JACKSON, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 17-year-old boy for taking "harmful" videos and pictures of at least 10 underage girls without their knowledge or consent.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old had been capturing the material over the last year at a private residence in Washington County. The suspect was a student at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School when the offenses occurred. Authorities said the teen is no longer enrolled at the school but did not give a reason why.

Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating a 17 y/o boy for “harmful” videos and pictures taken of at least 10 underage girls without their knowledge or consent at a private residence. Sheriff’s office plans to refer felony charges. — Mary Jo Ola (@MaryJoOlaTV) October 5, 2022

Investigators have been working with the Kettle Moraine Lutheran administration and several other school districts to help identify and notify the victims.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect is cooperating with investigators and has since been booked and released from the Washington County Jail.

Numerous felony charges will be forwarded to the Washington County District Attorney's Office in the next couple of weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

