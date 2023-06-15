17-acre, fully accessible park to open in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wisconsin Avenue Park in Wauwatosa is on its way to becoming a fully-accessible, 17-acre park, thanks to approval from Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee County Parks has entered a partnership with The Ability Center to design and construct the new park, which has a groundbreaking date of July 26. Located just off the Zoo Interchange, the park will be the first entirely accessible park in Southeast Wisconsin, a Milwaukee County report states.

The project proposal has it being completed in two phases. The first phase includes renovating the park clubhouse, and universal fields, improving the restrooms, and making them accessible. The second phase would include creating a half-milk path through the hardwood forest, creating fitness stations, activity areas, and an inclusive challenge course.

A Milwaukee County report says the project is estimated to cost $10 million, all of which is being provided by public and private funders. Donors include The George F. Moss Charitable Trust which committed $2.5 million to the project, $1,162,325 came from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District Partnership Program, $500,000 from the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, and $100,000 from the Daniel M. Soref Charitable Trust, $50,000 from the Anon Foundation, and over $40,000 in individual donations.

In the report, Milwaukee County Parks said there's a major lack of accessible areas for those with disabilities to be fit, active, and healthy. Officials hope the park will change that narrative.

"This park will be a catalyst for change in Milwaukee," the report states. The Ability Center website said the park would be a space not just for kids, but people of all ages. It will offer walking paths, baseball diamonds, health and wellness classes, and fitness pockets.

Once construction begins, the park is estimated to be finished within 36 months. However, Milwaukee County Parks needs to secure 100% of its funding before it can begin.

