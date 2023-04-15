Cancer survivor to build America's first universal park for those with disabilities in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — After beating bone cancer twice when he was a teenager, Damian Buchman knows how important it is to live every day to its fullest despite knowing what could come of his future.

"I've had 28 knee replacements and revisions since then," said Buchman. "​At some point in my life, I'm probably going to be a bilateral above-the-knee amputee."

But through his pain he's found purpose, advocating for those with disabilities through his non-profit The Ability Center.

Now, Buchman is determined to make one of his biggest dreams come true. He's planning to transform the entire Wisconsin Avenue Park into America's first universal park.

"Everyone should be able to access the whole park," said Buchman.

Buchman says the multi-million dollar project will go beyond just building an inclusive playground. He plans to add sensory-filled play areas along the nature trails, turn baseball fields into universal fields, and much more.

"​I wanted those multitudes of opportunities to be able to access. Access to sport, access to play, access to recreation, access to nature all in one destination that's all-inclusive."

To make this become a reality, Buchman and The Ability Center have teamed up with a number of organizations, including the Milwaukee County Parks Department.

"​Work has been ongoing for at least a couple of years. We've had site visits, and there have been three surveys," said Jeremy Lucas, the director of administration and planning for the parks department.

According to county parks officials, this park transformation is one of the most ambitious projects they've taken on yet.

"​This is one of the bigger projects that we've done specifically to try and redo a whole park and give it an entire facelift," said Lucas.

But they believe it will be a project that will soon change the world.

"​We want this model as a national demonstration site to become how parks should be built," said Buchman. "That's my mission and my purpose on this earth, to actually create an impact so that everyone has access and opportunity.

Construction on the park is expected to begin this summer and officials hope to have it completed by the summer of 2024.

A second public information meeting regarding the project will take place on Monday, April 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wauwatosa West High School Learning Center. To learn more, click here.

