16-year-old shot and killed near 65th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened around midnight near 65th and Villard. When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

