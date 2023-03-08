16-year-old killed in stabbing near 43rd and Good Hope, 19-year-old arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed in Milwaukee late Tuesday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The incident happened near 43rd and Good Hope around 11:20 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene they found the 16-year-old with a stab wound and pronounced him dead on the scene. A 19-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the incident.

The Milwaukee Police Department said charges against the woman are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, and the investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.

MPD did not share the identity of the victim or what led to the stabbing.

