Milwaukee County Transit bus involved in crash near Hampton and Green Bay

A Milwaukee County Transit bus was involved in a crash near Hampton and Green Bay Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 07, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit bus was involved in a crash near Hampton and Green Bay Tuesday afternoon.

TMJ4 News came across the accident which appears to involve the bus and one other vehicle. It appears the vehicle crashed into the back corner of the bus.

Information on what caused the crash and if there were any injuries have not been released. However, video from the scene shows one of the vehicles did catch on fire.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and MCTS for more information.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

