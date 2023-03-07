Watch Now
Three teens arrested after brief pursuit, crash

Police chased the vehicle for about 8 minutes, until the suspect vehicle crashed into another car
Three teens were arrested Monday night after driving recklessly and leading police on a chase. The Milwaukee Police Department said the vehicle was spotted near 10th and National around 11 p.m.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 07, 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department said the vehicle was spotted near 10th and National around 11 p.m.

Police initiated a pursuit, which lasted about eight minutes and ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle near 18th and Highland.

Three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran off, but were captured by Milwaukee and Marquette University police officers.

The suspects were all males, ages 16, 17, and 19. Police recovered two handguns and suspected narcotics from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

