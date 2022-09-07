16-year-old girl shot near Long Island Drive and Custer

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight near Long Island Drive and Custer. Officials said the girl was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police said they are continuing to investigate and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

