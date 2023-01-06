16-year-old charged in triple shooting that left one dead at JJ's Fish and Chicken

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a triple shooting that left one teen dead on New Year's Day.

Javonte Jones, 16, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot and killed a 17-year-old at JJ's Fish and Chicken.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of West Villard Avenue. Police say the 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Steven Perkins of Milwaukee.

A 22-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital and later arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident began around 11:18 p.m. when a man entered the restaurant and walked up to the counter. He had a gun in his waistband, prosecutors stated in the complaint.

About a minute later, two more males entered the restaurant and stood near the door. One of those males was Perkins, who after entering, bent down to adjust his shoe.

Two more men, one of them Jones, then entered the restaurant and walked up to the male at the counter.

After a few minutes, the first male who walked in began to walk out. But before leaving, he shot toward Perkins and the other male standing by the door.

Then Jones, who was by the counter, turned and shot Perkins, according to police. Jones then exchanged fire with the person who was with Perkins before fleeing the scene. According to the complaint, the person with Perkins was his stepbrother.

TMJ4 News is still waiting for a criminal complaint for the 22-year-old who was also arrested.

If found guilty, Jones could be sentenced to life in prison. His bail was set at $100,000 cash, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.

