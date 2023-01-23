16 injured in separate shootings, 2 dead after violent Milwaukee weekend, police say

MILWAUKEE — It was a violent weekend in Milwaukee with police responding to 14 different shooting scenes where a total of 16 people were shot and two of them died.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the incidents happened beginning Friday, Jan. 20 to midnight Sunday, Jan. 22. Two were double shootings and two were homicides.

A 14-year-old was killed and a 13-year-old was shot multiple times Saturday evening near 52nd and Clarke. The 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

Less than 24 hours later on Sunday afternoon, a 44-year-old man was fatally shot near McKinley and Vliet.

Violence continued into early Monday morning, bringing the total number of shooting victims to 18 and homicides to four.

A 23-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured in a triple shooting near Sherman and Hope around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Around that same time, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and killed near 9th and Atkinson.

