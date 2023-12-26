15-year-old shot on Christmas Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Christmas.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m., near 11th and Burleigh.

According to a press release, police say the suspect fired shots into a vehicle and struck the teenager. The 15-year-old arrived at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

