15-year-old shot on Christmas Day in Milwaukee

Police: The teenager arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Dec 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-25 20:27:04-05

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Christmas.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m., near 11th and Burleigh.

According to a press release, police say the suspect fired shots into a vehicle and struck the teenager. The 15-year-old arrived at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

