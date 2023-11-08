15-year-old shot, injured near 34th and Villard in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old was shot near 34th and Villard in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the teen was shot around 7:25 p.m. and is expected to survive. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Just minutes earlier, an 18-year-old was also injured in a separate shooting near 12th and Greenfield. At 8:11 p.m., another shooting incident occurred near 36th and Concordia, which left both a 25-year-old and 12-year-old injured.

Police have not arrested any suspects in any of the shootings. They are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

