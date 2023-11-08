Double shooting: 12-year-old among injured near 36th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured, including a 12-year-old, in a double shooting near 36th and Concordia in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 8:11 p.m. The victims, a 25-year-old and a 12-year-old, are expected to survive. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Less than an hour earlier, a 15-year-old was shot and injured near 34th and Villard around 7:25 p.m. Just minutes before that, an 18-year-old was also shot and injured near 12th and Greenfield.

Police have not arrested any suspects in any of the shootings. They are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

