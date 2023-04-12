15-year-old boy injured in shooting near 35th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened near 35th and Wright around 8:30 p.m.

The teen arrived at a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.





