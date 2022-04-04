14th annual 'Fight For Air Climb' returns to American Family Field this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The American Lung Association is hosting its 14th annual Fight For Air Climb – Milwaukee sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield at American Family Field on Saturday

Funds raised at the event go to support the life-saving research, education and advocacy efforts of the Lung Association. Already, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Climbers will enjoy one-of-a-kind views of the city skyline and climb the best set of stairs this side of the Mississippi!

The climb begins at 8 a.m. It's not too late to register — just follow this link.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip