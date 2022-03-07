Watch
The 14th Annual Fight For Air Climb

hosted by the American Lung Association
Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 10:56:42-05

The American Lung Association is hosting its 14th annual Fight For Air Climb – Milwaukee sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield at American Family Field on Saturday, April 9. Funds raised at the event go to support the life-saving research, education and advocacy efforts of the Lung Association. Benji Regazzi, from US Bank and Co-Chair of the Fight For Air Climb Committee
and Lt. Jeff Gauthier, of the Milwaukee Fire Department – Junior Fire Institute join us to share how to participate in the event or how to start a team.

Register and start a team to climb or donate at FightForAirClimb.org/Milwaukee.

