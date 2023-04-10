14-year-old shot, 12-year-old taken into custody, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old was taken into custody after a 14-year-old was shot and injured in Milwaukee Sunday morning, police say.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near 64th and Sheridan.

The 14-year-old boy was brought to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Officers took the 12-year-old into custody and criminal charges are pending.

Police said they are seeking a second unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

