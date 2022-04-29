14-year-old charged, accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman at knife point

WAUKESHA — A 14-year-old teen was charged with first degree sexual assault for allegedly sexually assaulting a 87-year-old woman at knife point at the Waukesha Public Library.

Khalil Jacari Perry was charged with 1st Deg. Sexual Assault-Use/Dang.Weapon, Armed Robbery with Use of Force, Operate w/o Consent-Possess Weapon and Kidnapping/Seize or Confine w/o Consent.

TMJ4 News identifies teens when they have been charged as adults in court.

Perry is a member of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's extended family. Johnson revealed the connection following the incident in November of 2021.

Perry was being held in the Washington County Detention Facility before his initial appearance in Waukesha County Court on Friday. Cash bond was set at $250,000.

A criminal complaint states on Nov. 30 the victim approached a Waukesha Police Department School Resource Officer at Les Paul Middle School and said she had been robbed at knife point. She said Perry had approached her and put a knife to her throat. She said he then stole her car, her credit card and other belongings. The victim said the defendant drove her around, then stopped and the woman got out of the car.

The victim told the officer that the defendant had told her that he "was going to sexually assault her," the complaint states, and then inappropriately touched her.

The victim began to shake severely and was brought to the hospital. During another interview, she told police that she had gone to the Waukesha Public Library but found the library closed. She was approaching the container where books can be dropped off when she noticed the defendant approaching. At first she thought he was going to help her with her books, but then he revealed the knife, according to the complaint.

Police later found someone driving the victim's car in the city of Waukesha. Police executed a traffic stop and the suspect pulled over, but he did not submit to officers or comply with commands. Other responding law enforcement eventually were able to arrest the suspect, identified as Perry, the complaint states.

During an interview with police, Perry told police he had been walking around the city, looking for a job. He visited a McDonalds, and then arrived at the library, where he found the victim. He said he helped the woman with the books. He said he then drove the woman in her car. He eventually stopped, told her to get out, and he then drove off. He told investigators he never wanted to "hurt the old lady" but he "just wanted her car." He denied sexually assaulting her. He claimed the knife he used was one of his family member's knives.

Then Common Council President Cavalier Johnson said in a statement last December, "This afternoon, I learned of an incident that occurred in Waukesha County on November 30 where a member of my extended family is accused of a horrific crime. I am saddened and troubled by this news. First and foremost, my heartfelt prayers go out to the victim and her family. No one should ever have to deal with what she is going through. I hope and pray for her full healing and recovery. If what is alleged is found to be true, the accused should absolutely be held accountable for these actions. No family deserves to endure what this family and this victim are going through, and I am praying for healing and recovery for all concerned."

A hearing for Perry is scheduled for May 13. The maximum prison sentence for the charges he is facing is more than 180 years.

