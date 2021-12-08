Police: 14-year-old boy carjacked, sexually assaulted 87-year-old woman at knifepoint in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An 87-year-old woman was allegedly carjacked and sexually assaulted at knifepoint by a 14-year-old boy in Waukesha on Tuesday, Nov. 30, police say.

According to a news release from Waukesha police, officers met with an 87-year-old woman at the Waukesha Public Library who said she was "robbed and someone took her car."

Police were able to find the vehicle shortly after and the suspect matching the description from the victim. Police say the suspect ran away and a chase began.

During the chase, Les Paul Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown due to caution. The lockdown was lifted after a few minutes, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, police say. Once in custody, it was discovered the suspect was 14-years-old.

Police say the victim provided more details that revealed the 14-year-old male suspect allegedly used a knife to steal the victim's car, forced the victim inside the vehicle and sexually assaulted the victim.

Waukesha police say the juvenile has been in a detention facility since the arrest. The case has been referred to the District Attorney's Office. There is a referral being made to the courts for the case to be waived to adult court, according to police.

The suspect is currently not being identified to his status as a juvenile. Police say that may change if his case is waived to adult court.

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson released a statement Wednesday stating the suspect is a member of his extended family.

"This afternoon, I learned of an incident that occurred in Waukesha County on November 30 where a member of my extended family is accused of a horrific crime. I am saddened and troubled by this news," Johnson said in a statement. "First and foremost, my heartfelt prayers go out to the victim and her family. No one should ever have to deal with what she is going through. I hope and pray for her full healing and recovery. If what is alleged is found to be true, the accused should absolutely be held accountable for these actions. No family deserves to endure what this family and this victim are going through, and I am praying for healing and recovery for all concerned."

