13-year-old girl shot and injured near 38th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was shot and injured near 38th and Meinecke in Milwaukee Sunday night, police say.

According to Milwaukee police, the child was shot and injured around 10:15 p.m. She was brought to a local hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Officers are seeking unknown suspects, according to a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Other crime-related news from the weekend:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's northwest side Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 84th and Bender around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died on scene.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

A man's body was found inside a car in the Town of Grafton Saturday morning.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office reported the death appears suspicious. The man was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in a white 4-door Chevy Malibu with Michigan registration. The car was in the east ditch on County Highway C south of Tallgrass Drive.

Authorities believe the car was parked in that same location since Friday night and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the car or people traveling with the vehicle to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at (262) 284-7172.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip