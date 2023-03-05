Man found dead inside car in Ozaukee County

A man's body was found inside a car in the Town of Grafton Saturday morning.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office reported the death appears suspicious. The man was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in a white 4-door Chevy Malibu with Michigan registration. The car was in the east ditch on County Highway C south of Tallgrass Drive.

Authorities believe the car was parked in that same location since Friday night and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the car or people traveling with the vehicle to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at (262) 284-7172.

