12 hours of free music on Milwaukee's east side this weekend

MILWAUKEE — This weekend Milwaukee will be full of free music! It starts Friday night with a brand new, summer concert series in Deer District.

Remember all those watch parties during the Bucks playoff run? It's clear Deer District knows how to crank up the volume!

You'll find zero-cost concerts every Friday night, starting at 6:00 p.m. — through September under the beer garden lights. Click here to see the full lineup.

And if free is music to your ears you'll want to be on the east side on Saturday for 12 full hours of free entertainment

The Summer Soulstice music festival is back for its 21st year and it's expanding with a larger footprint and more music — it all kicks off at noon.

Organizers say there will be four stages this year instead of three and tunes will float down Farwell. Drivers should be aware that part of the road will be blocked off.

"It is pretty local and there is so much amazing talent in and around Milwaukee and Wisconsin," said David Smulyan, the Executive Director of the East Side Business Improvement District.

All that talent with be showcased with 21 bands and 7 DJs that will light up Black Cat Alley. Food and craft vendors will also be on site.

