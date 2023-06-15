Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Taco Fest, Summer Soulstice Music Festival, Father's Day Events

MILWAUKEE — This week's list of weekend events is insanely long... why? Because there's so much to do! And to top it all off, there's the Juneteenth Parade on Monday, which is being broadcasted by TMJ4 News!

Check out everything going on this weekend.

FRIDAY

Kids Day: Time Capsules!



11:00 A.M.- 3:00 P.M.

RAM's Charles A Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

2519 Northwestern Avenue

Racine, WI

Lakefront Festival of Art



7/16-7/18

Friday: 10:00 a.m.- 7.p.m

Saturday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Tickets Required*

South Lawn of the Milwaukee Art Museum

Deer District Concert Series: Zach Pietrini



HartFest 2023



BBQ and the Blues to Wauwatosa

Friday, June 16, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Hart Park, 1190 N. 70th Street.

Uptown Motors Car Show beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Badgerland Striders 5K/10K at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Vesta Senior Network’s “Shortest Run On the Longest Day,” a 0.621 mile run/walk, on Friday at 7 p.m

Food Truck Fridays



West Allis Farmers Market from

5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

6501 W National Ave, West Allis, WI 53214

Bayshore Summer Concert:



The Liam Ford Band

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

The Yard at BAYSHORE

5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

Pop-Up Biergarten at HarborPark

6/15-6/17

3-9pm Thursday and Friday

Noon-9pm Saturday

5501 Ring Road in Kenosha, WI

Bands at The Beach



7:30 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.

City Beach Park

324 West Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Oak Creek Pop- up Beer Garden



6/15-6/17

Thurs 4pm-9pm, Fri & Sat 2pm-9pm

Drexel Town Square

8040 S 6th Street - Oak Creek, WI 53154

SATURDAY

Taco Fest



Lunch: 11am - 3pm | Dinner: 4pm - 8pm

Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summer Soulstice Music Festival



25 + Performers. 4 Locations.

Between Kenilworth Pl / Ivanhoe Pl and Farwell Ave / Prospect Ave on Milwaukee's East Side.

A Salute to Hip Hop



8:00 p.m.

Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival



1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

BAYSHORE, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

Ride for Veterans Event



9:30 -2:00 p.m.

Registration 9:30-10:30am - Kickstands up at 11am

$20 per rider

Sign Effectz, Inc. 1827 West Glendale Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53209

2nd Annual MEATFEST



BBQ Cook Off Competition

Funds from the year’s event will help provide more therapy access to people in Milwaukee and around the country.

1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Explorium Brewpub- Third Ward.

143 W St Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers’ Annual Bike Day

Sixteenth Street Bike Day is giving out hundreds of bikes, helmets, and bike locks to children in the community. The event will also offer bike safety demonstrations, healthy food, zumba classes, salsa dancing, live music, and more.

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Kosciuszko Park – Lincoln Ave. between S. 7th and 10th Streets

Rock On to Wellness

8:00 a.m.

FREE wellness event

Urban Park (just outside Summerfest’s North Gate entrance)

Milwaukee, WI

Monster Truck Ride at Uptown Motors



11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

1111 E. Commerce Blvd., Slinger, W

Brady Street Art Walk



12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Brady Street from Farwell Ave to Astor St.

2023 Dairy Breakfast



SUNDAY

ASA Midwest Tour



Over 120 Racers to Take on Milwaukee Mile Father’s Day Sunday

Milwaukee Mile

Father’ Day BBQ at Motor

11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

401 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Fathers Day at Milwaukee County Zoo



Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI

Father’s Day at the H-D Museum



400 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Father’s Day Fishing Clinic



1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Lakeshore State Park

Supplies will be available for those attending. No license required for children 15 and under. The event will take place on the fishing pier.

MOPAR Muscle Club to Host 42nd Annual Spring Fling Car Show



8:00 a.m.

2301 Badger Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188

Kenosha Art Market



10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Union Park

4500 7th Avenue - Kenosha, WI 53140

MONDAY

Juneteenth Parade



9:00 a.m.

14th and Atkinson then turn south at Five Points and end at Rose Park near MLK and Locust

