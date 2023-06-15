Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Taco Fest, Summer Soulstice Music Festival, Father's Day Events

Posted at 5:22 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 07:50:44-04

MILWAUKEE — This week's list of weekend events is insanely long... why? Because there's so much to do! And to top it all off, there's the Juneteenth Parade on Monday, which is being broadcasted by TMJ4 News!

Check out everything going on this weekend.

FRIDAY

Kids Day: Time Capsules!

Lakefront Festival of Art

  • 7/16-7/18
  • Friday: 10:00 a.m.- 7.p.m
  • Saturday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Tickets Required*
  • South Lawn of the Milwaukee Art Museum

Deer District Concert Series: Zach Pietrini

HartFest 2023

  • BBQ and the Blues to Wauwatosa
  • Friday, June 16, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Hart Park, 1190 N. 70th Street.
  • Uptown Motors Car Show beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Badgerland Striders 5K/10K at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Vesta Senior Network’s “Shortest Run On the Longest Day,” a 0.621 mile run/walk, on Friday at 7 p.m

Food Truck Fridays

  • West Allis Farmers Market from
  • 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • 6501 W National Ave, West Allis, WI 53214

Bayshore Summer Concert:

  • The Liam Ford Band
  • 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

Pop-Up Biergarten at HarborPark

  • 6/15-6/17
  • 3-9pm Thursday and Friday
  • Noon-9pm Saturday
  • 5501 Ring Road in Kenosha, WI

Bands at The Beach

Oak Creek Pop- up Beer Garden

  • 6/15-6/17
  • Thurs 4pm-9pm, Fri & Sat 2pm-9pm
  • Drexel Town Square
  • 8040 S 6th Street - Oak Creek, WI 53154

SATURDAY

Taco Fest

  • Lunch: 11am - 3pm | Dinner: 4pm - 8pm
  • Henry Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summer Soulstice Music Festival

  • 25 + Performers. 4 Locations.
  • Between Kenilworth Pl / Ivanhoe Pl and Farwell Ave / Prospect Ave on Milwaukee's East Side.

A Salute to Hip Hop

  • 8:00 p.m.
  • Riverside Theater
  • 116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival

  • 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • BAYSHORE, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

Ride for Veterans Event

  • 9:30 -2:00 p.m.
  • Registration 9:30-10:30am - Kickstands up at 11am
  • $20 per rider
  • Sign Effectz, Inc. 1827 West Glendale Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53209

2nd Annual MEATFEST

  • BBQ Cook Off Competition 
  • Funds from the year’s event will help provide more therapy access to people in Milwaukee and around the country.
  • 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Explorium Brewpub- Third Ward.
  • 143 W St Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers’ Annual Bike Day

  • Sixteenth Street Bike Day is giving out hundreds of bikes, helmets, and bike locks to children in the community. The event will also offer bike safety demonstrations, healthy food, zumba classes, salsa dancing, live music, and more.
  • 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Kosciuszko Park – Lincoln Ave. between S. 7th and 10th Streets

Rock On to Wellness

  • 8:00 a.m.
  • FREE wellness event
  • Urban Park (just outside Summerfest’s North Gate entrance)
  • Milwaukee, WI

Monster Truck Ride at Uptown Motors

  • 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
  • 1111 E. Commerce Blvd., Slinger, W

Brady Street Art Walk

  • 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • Brady Street from Farwell Ave to Astor St.

2023 Dairy Breakfast

SUNDAY

ASA Midwest Tour

  • Over 120 Racers to Take on Milwaukee Mile Father’s Day Sunday
  • Milwaukee Mile

Father’ Day BBQ at Motor

  • 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
  • 401 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Fathers Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • 10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI

Father’s Day at the H-D Museum

  • 400 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Father’s Day Fishing Clinic

  • 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
  • Lakeshore State Park
  • Supplies will be available for those attending. No license required for children 15 and under. The event will take place on the fishing pier.

MOPAR Muscle Club to Host 42nd Annual Spring Fling Car Show

  • 8:00 a.m.
  • 2301 Badger Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188

Kenosha Art Market

MONDAY

Juneteenth Parade

  • 9:00 a.m.
  • 14th and Atkinson then turn south at Five Points and end at Rose Park near MLK and Locust

