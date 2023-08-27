Child injured in hit-and-run near Hoyt & Fond Du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A child is in the hospital after being hit by a car while on a bicycle, according to Milwaukee Fire Department.

This incident happened near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officials said the child is being taken to Froedtert hospital.

Milwaukee Police said the vehicle who hit the child did not remain at the scene. Officers are searching for that driver.

TMJ4 News has a crew at the scene and is working to obtain more information.

