11-year-old boy robbed and assaulted in Sheboygan

An 11-year-old boy was robbed and assaulted while walking home in the 1500 block of N. 10th Street in Sheboygan on Sunday morning.

The boy was walking home with a bag full of items when he was physically assaulted by an unknown male. The male took off with the bag full of items.

The 11-year-old was transported to a hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Officers canvased the area where the incident took place and were aided by several citizens who gave an accurate description of the suspect. This led to the quick arrest of a 57-year-old Sheboygan man who has an extensive criminal history prior to this incident.

The Sheboygan Police Department released the following statement regarding this senseless act.

"The Sheboygan Police Department recognizes that situations of this nature are extremely traumatic to the victim and the community," the department said. "We commend the victim for his ability to remain calm and provide the responding officers with information critical to resolving this incident. We also recognize the critical part other witnesses and bystanders played in providing information that led to the arrest of the responsible person and are grateful for their assistance."

