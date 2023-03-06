11-story hotel on Brady Street? Planning commission considers

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, the city of Milwaukee's planning commission will look at plans that would potentially bring an 11-story hotel to one of the Brew City's most popular destinations.

At the Farwell Point building at Brady and Farwell is where this new building would go. Right now, it's the home of the gaming store Mega Media Xchange. But if approved, it would bring a 130-room hotel to the area.

A local investment group bought the property last August for $1.5 million and says they started work on the land about a year ago. The design and hotel brand are still in the works, but developers hope construction can begin by the end of the year. Today's meeting is also open to the public, so residents can share their thoughts in person at 809 N. Broadway or virtually at 1:30 p.m. Details about the meeting are available on the city's website here.

Thoughts on the project are mixed with city leaders including Ald. Jonathan Brostoff who represents this area saying that the development would increase foot traffic on Brady and in turn, "enhance safety". On the other hand, some neighbors are concerned about what potential years of construction could mean for the neighborhood.

11-story hotel proposed near Brady and Farwell on Milwaukee's east side

Madison Goldbeck, Jan. 10, 2023

An 11-story hotel is being proposed to replace the two-story building on the corner of Brady and Farwell on Milwaukee's east side.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the 130-room hotel would include a ground-floor restaurant and a rooftop bar and restaurant. The proposed hotel would replace the two-story Farwell Point building, which houses the gaming store Mega Media XChange. The design and hotel brand is still in the works.

The developers behind the apartment conversion of the former Park East Hotel proposed the hotel for 1709-1723 N. Farwell Ave. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports investment group 1709 Farwell Propco bought the property in August for $1.5 million and began working on the site a year ago.

Applications will be submitted in February. Before that, a local community meeting will be held at Dorsia on Brady Street on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Neighbors will be able to speak with developers, get feedback, and ask questions.

Milwaukee Ald. Jonathan Brostoff represents the area the proposed hotel will be in. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, he says the development would increase foot traffic on Brady Street, which in return would enhance safety.

Developers hope construction can begin by the end of the year.

