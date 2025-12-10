10-year-old Milwaukee boy dies after accidentally shooting himself with friend's gun

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy died Tuesday night after accidentally shooting himself in the face with his friend's gun, according to medical examiner records.

Those records identified that 10-year-old as Zysean Owten, a fifth-grade student at Starms Discovery Learning Center.

Police said Owten was shot near Vel R Phillips and West Clarke. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"I was actually with a buddy of mine, we pulled up here, and man all kinds of police out here, people out here just looking like man what's going on out here, what happened, and come to find out body of a 10-year-old was killed right here," John Randle Jr., who lives nearby, said.

Milwaukee police have a 36-year-old man and 46-year-old woman in connection with the incident. Arrest records show both were taken into custody for neglecting a child resulting in death. No formal charges have been filed yet.

Randle, a father of seven, expressed sympathy for Owten's family while calling for accountability.

"My heart goes out to the family, you know, I'm sorry about the loss of lil' homie who was killed right here, I mean my heart goes out to them," Randle said.

He also emphasized concerns about gun safety and supervision of children.

"Can't trust kids these days, you can't trust the parenting, you know I'm going over to a friend's house. You go over there, it's your last time coming back, last time I see you," Randle said.

The neighbor called for an end to gun violence in Milwaukee.

"Please, let's put an end to this senseless killing, let's put an end to it. Like I said, my son right there on that bus, that's my baby boy right there," Randle said. "Man, we gotta stop all of this. Put the guns down."

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

