1-year-old baby dies after being found responsive in pool, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A one-year-old male baby was found unresponsive in a pool and he was later declared deceased, according to Milwaukee police.

According to a statement from police, the pool is located near 17th and Laphem on the evening of July 21. After first responders found the baby in the pool, they brought him to the hospital, where he succumbed.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m., on the 1600 block of S. 17th Street. A 1-year-old male was located unresponsive in a pool. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip