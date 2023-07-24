2 men shot and seriously injured off Water Street in downtown Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — Two men are in critical condition after a shooting near Edison and Highland. That's near the Water Street entertainment district.

Milwaukee police say it happened just after midnight.

A 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both shot and transported to the hospital. They are in critical condition.

Police are searching for suspects -- if you have information you are encouraged to call the police.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred on 07/24/23 at about 12:04am in the 1100 Block of N. Edison. The 23-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The 33-year-old Milwaukee man was also conveyed to a local hospital. His condition is critical. The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



