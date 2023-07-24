Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 men shot and seriously injured off Water Street in downtown Milwaukee, police say

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting near Edison and Highland. That's near the Water Street entertainment district.
Edison and Highland
TMJ4
Edison and Highland<br/>
Edison and Highland
Posted at 5:51 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 06:51:37-04

MILWAUKEE — Two men are in critical condition after a shooting near Edison and Highland. That's near the Water Street entertainment district.

Milwaukee police say it happened just after midnight.

A 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both shot and transported to the hospital. They are in critical condition.

Police are searching for suspects -- if you have information you are encouraged to call the police.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred on 07/24/23 at about 12:04am in the 1100 Block of N. Edison. The 23-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The 33-year-old Milwaukee man was also conveyed to a local hospital. His condition is critical. The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips. 

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device