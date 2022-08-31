1 motorcyclist killed, 1 injured in Kenosha County crash

SOMERS, Wis. — A motorcyclist died after authorities say they crashed into a car in Somers in Kenosha County Tuesday evening.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a statement the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near CTH S and CTH H.

An initial investigation found that a Hondo Accord traveling eastbound on CTH S was hit in the passenger side by the westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle as the car tried to turn onto CTH H.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was brought to the hospital. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash. Their name will be released when family is notified.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. The driver of the car was cooperative, the sheriff's department said.

Officials added a second motorcyclist was struck by a piece of debris from the car. First responders brought them to the hospital with minor injuries.

The public is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip