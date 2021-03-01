1 man shot to death, another injured along Milwaukee's 23rd St. on Monday

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was shot to death and another was injured after an argument escalated into violence late Monday morning, police say.

Several people were arguing in the 3900 block of North 23rd Street just before noon when one person fired several shots, striking the two victims, according to Milwaukee police.

The first victim, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered fatal injuries. The second victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

Before this incident happened on Monday, Milwaukee police told TMJ4 News that the department has recorded 16 firearm-related homicides this year, compared to 20 firearm-related homicides last year.

MPD also tracked 102 non-fatal shootings in 2021 from Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, compared to 54 non-fatal shootings in 2020 during the same period.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPS App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip