1 killed in Sheboygan house fire; flames spread from porch

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — One person died after a porch caught fire and spread to the rest of the home in Sheboygan Thursday morning, fire dept. officials say.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews were sent around 7:30 a.m. to a home near 17th and Greenfield.

When firefighters arrived, they learned people were stuck inside. Crews later found one person in the home, who "could not be revived." A second person was able to get out of the home after the smoke alarm went off. The second person is in the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim was not identified.

