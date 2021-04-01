1,000-foot barge to quarantine at Port Milwaukee after crew members test positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — A 1,000-foot barge is on its way to be quarantined at anchor at Port Milwaukee Thursday, after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the City of Milwaukee said in a statement that the M/V Presque Isle will remain at anchor at the city's heavy-lift dock for the duration of the quarantine.

Some of the articulated tug/barge vessel's crew members will remain on the vessel, while others are expected to be isolated in temporary housing in the Milwaukee area.

The port will be working with the city's health department to make sure COVID-19 protocols are in place and the virus does not spread. The owner of the vessel is meanwhile following established plans for the "possibility of a viral outbreak among its crew," according to the city spokesperson.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the Presque Isle is heading to the city from the south. As of around 3:30 p.m., it is just northeast of Racine.

This isn't the first time the Presque Isle has landed into trouble. Last summer, the vessel, loaded with iron ore, ran aground and hit part of a pier in the Duluth Ship Canal, the Duluth News Tribune reported then.

