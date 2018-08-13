"I'm just so hurt": Neighbors remember victim killed in triple shooting on Milwaukee's north side

Milwaukee youth and city leaders gathered Monday morning to speak out against gun violence.

Since Sunday morning there have been seven shootings, three of those fatal. On 10th and Burleigh there was a triple shooting and 28-year-old Eric Williams and his son "Doobie" are two of the three victims.

Carla Weston, a longtime neighbor in the community says she saw the victims every day.

"I'm just so hurt, because it is so sad, it is so sad," she said. "That child is like a baby, those kids, those young men they're like kids to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family right now, most definitely, yes they are."

Williams’ family has been through a lot, earlier this year his older brother Kevin was killed one block away on 10th and Ring.

Community leader Andre Ellis is related to the child and has visited him in the hospital.

"It's my birthday today, it's devastating," he said. "He's recovering and he's fighting hard, he's still in intensive care unit."

They're just asking for the community's prayers right now as a child has lost his father.

"He was a phenomenal guy, he was happy, he was a thick guy who loved to laugh but you could always see him with his babies," Ellis said.

A 14-year-old was also shot Sunday night at 10th and Burleigh. Both minors are recovering in the hospital.

There will be a Strategy session led by the Office of Violence and Prevention to address the recent violence on Wednesday at 5:30pm at the Hillside Resource Center.