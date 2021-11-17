Girlfriend of Anthony Huber speaks on Kyle Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — The girlfriend of the second man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse relives the final moments she had with her boyfriend, Anthony Huber.

Hannah Gittings said she wants to make sure protesters continue standing up for what they believe in.

Gittings and her boyfriend, Huber, were in Kenosha protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake last August. That night Huber was shot and killed. Gittings is now back in Kenosha awaiting a verdict in the trial of the man who pulled the trigger.

Tuesday saw tense moments outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse. For Gittings, it brings back feelings of when she last saw her boyfriend.

TMJ4 The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

Gittings talked about reliving the moments when Huber was shot and killed by Rittenhouse.

"It's been more dramatic than I thought it was going to be. We all knew the trial was coming obviously,” Gittings said.

The defense said Huber attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard, and he killed Huber in self-defense. The prosecution, and Gittings, said Huber was trying to disarm Rittenhouse. Gittings said she expected Huber's actions to be more of a focus during the trial.

"I just feel he was so underrepresented in this trial and I don't think that's fair because what he did was assess an active shooter situation and he was just that type of man,” Gittings said. "If he could've gotten that gun away, he would've held on to it. I don't think he would've thrown it. But clearly his main goal was to just stop this kid from doing what he just done, which was murdering Joseph Rosenbaum."

