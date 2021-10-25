Documentary questions if Kyle Rittenhouse case will end in hung jury

KENOSHA, Wis. — A new documentary from CourtTV breaks down the Kyle Rittenhouse case weeks before he is expected to go a trial in November. In the documentary "Chaos in Kenosha: The Kyle Rittenhouse Case," there is a question of whether the case could end with a hung jury.

TMJ4 Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha County Court on Sept. 17.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing Joseph Rosebaum and Anthony Huber and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during the protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. Those protests happened after the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police. Rittenhouse has admitted to the shootings. But he has pleaded not guilty in the case. Former prosecutor and trial expert Julie Grant of CourtTV says this is not a case about who pulled the trigger.

(GoFundMe / "Help Hannah") Anthony Huber, a man police say was shot and killed on August 25, 2020 by Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, during unrest in Kenosha.

“Absolutely we know that Kyle Rittenhouse fired that gun at those people on those day. But the question is whether or not the shooting is justified in self defense,” said Grant.

MORE COVERAGE:



In the documentary, CourtTV contends this case could end in a hung jury. That would mean a mistrial.

In the U.S., it is rare that a jury is unable to reach a verdict. According to a report by the Department of Justice, only 8 percent of cases end that way. However, murder cases like the Rittenhouse case are the types of cases most likely to end in a hung jury, at 24 percent.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Kyle Rittenhouse appears for an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

TMJ4 Gaige Grosskreutz in an interview with TMJ4 News.

“Any case could end in a hung jury, and that means the verdict has to be unanimous under the law and they couldn’t get there for whatever reason,” said Grant.

When it comes to jury trials, the National Center for State Courts finds three of the biggest factors behind why a jury deadlocks are trust in the police, trust in the courts and the fairness of the law. All factors that could be an issue in the Rittenhouse case.

“This case is so polarizing, and we have seen folks all over the country reacting to this from the outset. So the idea is you are going to find men and woman serving on this jury as the finders of fact, feeling polarized as well,” said Grant.

If there is a mistrial, it would likely mean the case would likely have to be tried again. You can see full documentary on CourtTV online or can find it on one of the numerous streaming platforms.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip