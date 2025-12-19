KENOSHA — For some patients spending the holidays in a rehabilitation hospital, even remembering what day it is can be hard. But this week, a group of middle school students helped change that.

Sixth through eighth graders from St. Joseph’s Middle School spent part of their day at ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Kenosha, bringing holiday cheer to patients through simple, but powerful moments of connection.

Inside common areas, students played Christmas card games, colored holiday pictures and read festive books.

One of those patients was Terri Zamitalo, who said she woke up that morning unsure of what week it even was. She said she hadn’t felt like celebrating Christmas until the kids arrived.

Watch: 'They made my whole day’: Middle school students bring holiday cheer to Kenosha rehabilitation patients

Middle schoolers spread holiday cheer

"They made me happy and brought some sunshine," Zamitalo said. "They brought me out of my depression, and I was kind of really feeling sad; it made me forget that I'm here for a while."

Lucy Pitts, an eighth grader, was one of the students who volunteered her time — sitting with patients, talking, laughing and offering company during a season that can feel especially lonely.

"We sat with them and did different crosswords and just different activities, so they can have some Christmas cheer," Pitts said. "Because they might not be able to do what we're able to do."

Lucy Pitts

Staff members at ClearSky say moments like this are just as important as physical therapy — helping patients emotionally and mentally as they work toward recovery.

"Moments like this, where we bring the community in, definitely is uplifting," Tess Strangeerg said. "We can totally see a spark, a smile, and it's really special."

For these students and patients, this was more than just a visit. It was a reminder that even in difficult times, kindness can still break through.

"For those kids to come and just bring them a little joy is just a great thing," Josh Luke said."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip