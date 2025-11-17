Suspect wanted after one shot fired into Trevor home

TREVOR, Wis. — Kenosha County authorities are searching for 29-year-old Jake Wenzel, whom they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is accused of firing into a home in the 10400 block of 268th Avenue in Trevor, Wisconsin.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Wenzel and a victim had an altercation earlier in the day. He followed the victim to the residence, pointed a gun at the victim’s vehicle and yelled for the person to get out. The homeowner, who is the victim’s sister, ordered Wenzel to leave. Wenzel then allegedly turned toward the residence, fired one round into the home and fled the scene.

Wenzel has an extensive criminal history, including prior convictions for felon in possession of a firearm; possession with intent to distribute amphetamines; and party to a crime — felony attempted theft. He is currently out on a $7,500 bond on felony terrorist threats charges and also has active felony warrants for his arrest.

Authorities urge the public not to approach Wenzel. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

You can also report tips to Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

