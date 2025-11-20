STATE CHAMPS! St. Joseph fans go wild after historic Lancers victory — ‘They earned every second’

MADISON — St. Joseph Catholic Academy fans erupted inside Camp Randall Stadium as the Lancers made school history — bringing home a state championship in a moment many say they’ll remember forever.

Parents, students, alumni and community members filled the stands early Thursday morning, cheering through every play. For many families, this win wasn’t just about football; it was years of commitment, sacrifice and tradition coming full circle.

Jackson Patrick, a senior, said the moment still doesn’t feel real.

Carson Tanke and Jackson Patrick

“I mean, I'm feeling amazing — senior year, been working for this all four years, the atmosphere is amazing,” Patrick said.

For classmates like Carson Tanke, watching close friends win a title was an emotional experience.

“They work every day, they wanted this more than anything, and I'm so happy they were able to win it and get this feeling,” Tanke said.

Watch: St. Joseph fans go wild after historic Lancers victory

Lancer fans celebrate historic first state football title

Many parents described the victory as a dream long in the making.

Shantel Buttera, whose family has been part of the program for years, says she couldn’t hold back tears.

Shantel Buttera

“I feel over the moon right now," Buttera said. "They worked so hard over these last years… they really earned this today, and I couldn't be more proud.”

She said that this senior year win made it even more special.

“They showed up and they showed out and we took that win just like we wanted to," Buttera said.

This year’s championship marks one of the biggest milestones in St. Joseph football history, and for the fans who packed the stadium, it’s a day they’ll be talking about for years.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip