Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic wins WIAA Division 7 state championship with win over Cochrane-Fountain City

MADISON — Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic won the WIAA Division 7 football state championship with a victory Thursday over Cochrane-Fountain City.
This one was not a nail-biter, with St. Joseph prevailing with a score of 35 to 19. The Lancers took a 28-7 lead into halftime and never looked back.
Receiver Dominic Rinaldi was a dominant force for Kenosha, tallying 177 yards and two touchdowns on ten catches.
Both teams were a perfect 13-0 coming into Thursday's championship game.
This marked St. Joseph's second appearance in the final. Their only other appearance came in 2001, when the Lancers were the runner-up in Division 5.
To get back to the final this year, the Small Division Champions of the Midwest Classic Conference shut out last year's state runner-up Potosi/Cassville 28-0 in the semifinal.
The Lancers defense was a highlight throughout the postseason, allowing just 34 points across five games.
