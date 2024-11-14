Security upgrades coming to Kenosha schools after shooting scare

KENOSHA, Wis. — Security upgrades are coming to Kenosha schools after a teen tried to enter a building with an airsoft gun, according to the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD).

The district-wide security upgrades include the following:

-Office staff retraining on visitor protocols.

- New monitors so staff can better view outdoor cameras.

- Part-time workers stationed at the front doors of schools that do not have controlled entrances.

Those locations include:

-Bose Elementary School

-Curtis Strange Elementary School

-Forest Park Elementary School

-Jeffery Elementary School

-Harvey Elementary School

-Lance Middle School

-Whittier Elementary School

If you’d like to apply, the links will be at the end of this article.

Previous coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/kenosha-county/kenosha-police-searching-for-suspicious-person-spotted-at-roosevelt-elementary-school

In an emailed statement to TMJ4, KUSD outlined plans to further improve safety, including installing controlled entrances at remaining schools, updating cameras, replacing exterior doors, installing shatter-resistant window film, and adding more card readers. The total cost of these upgrades is more than $13 million.

The administration will present these items to the Board of Education for consideration and possible inclusion in the referendum under development for Feb. 18, 2025.

Related: https://www.tmj4.com/news/kenosha-county/board-members-parents-beg-for-transparency-from-kusd-superintendent-following-shooting-scare

“This recent incident highlights the need to address safety within our schools. We are making it a priority to address all areas we can at this time because ensuring a safe environment for our students and staff is not only essential–it is our top priority,” said KUSD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Weiss. “If these proposed safety and security enhancements are included in the upcoming referendum, we will look to our community for support at the polls in February to make these vital changes a reality.”

The Board of Education will discuss and take possible action on ballot language for the February referendum at its Nov. 19 regular meeting.

-If you'd like to apply to Bose Elementary School, click here.

-If you'd like to apply to Curtis Strange Elementary School click here.

-If you'd like to apply to Forest Park Elementary School click here.

-If you'd like to apply to Jeffery Elementary School click here.

-If you'd like to apply to Harvey Elementary School click here.

-If you'd like to apply to Lance Middle School click here.

-If you'd like to apply to Whittier Elementary School click here.

You can read the full news release below:

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip