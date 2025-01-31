Search efforts underway for 70-year-old missing beneath the ice on Lake Elizabeth in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES, WIS. — Search efforts are underway for a 70-year-old man missing beneath the ice on Lake Elizabeth after an ATV broke through the water in Twin Lakes.

Two other people on the ATV made it out safely. They were evaluated by Twin Lakes Rescue and declined transport, according to the Twin Lakes Police Department.

Multiple agencies are assisting, including the Twin Lakes Police and Fire departments and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR.)

The DNR has advised that ice on lakes in the area is unsafe and urges people to stay off the ice. The public is also asked to avoid the area as emergency crews continue their work.

The incident in Twin Lakes follows five water rescues over the weekend on four lakes, including Pewaukee Lake, where a man died.

It also follows record warmth Thursday in southern Wisconsin. Temperatures in Milwaukee surged into the mid-50s, surpassing the Jan. 30 record of 53 degrees set in 1988, according to the National Weather Service.

