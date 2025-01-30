Watch Now
Milwaukee hits record high as temperatures surge into mid-50s

Meanwhile, the record low for Jan. 30 was 10 below zero in 2019.
MILWAUKEE — It was a day of record warmth in southern Wisconsin! Temperatures in Milwaukee surged into the mid-50s.

Thursday's high exceeded the Jan. 30 record of 53 degrees at Mitchell Airport, set in 1988, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, the record low for Jan. 30 was minus 10 in 2019.

But it's back to reality Friday! Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is tracking early morning showers, with some snow possible this weekend.

A brief period of snow or a wintry mix could develop late Saturday night into early Sunday north of I-94. Any accumulation won’t last, as temperatures climb into the mid-40s by Sunday afternoon, thanks to southerly winds.

