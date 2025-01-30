Milwaukee hits record high as temperatures surge into mid-50s

MILWAUKEE — It was a day of record warmth in southern Wisconsin! Temperatures in Milwaukee surged into the mid-50s.

Thursday's high exceeded the Jan. 30 record of 53 degrees at Mitchell Airport, set in 1988, according to the National Weather Service.

Milwaukee has reached 55°F - breaking today's record high of 53° (1988). #wiwx pic.twitter.com/CwIQaDP1Jc — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) January 30, 2025

RELATED:

-Check the Interactive Radar

-Click here for your 7-Day Forecast

-Click here for Active Weather Alerts

Meanwhile, the record low for Jan. 30 was minus 10 in 2019.

But it's back to reality Friday! Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is tracking early morning showers, with some snow possible this weekend.

Curtis Waltz / Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport's website Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, file image.

A brief period of snow or a wintry mix could develop late Saturday night into early Sunday north of I-94. Any accumulation won’t last, as temperatures climb into the mid-40s by Sunday afternoon, thanks to southerly winds.

For your full forecast, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip