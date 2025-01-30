Southeast Wisconsin weather: A chance to hit record warm temperatures

Another breezy but warm day for this time of year! High temperatures are forecasted to get in the 50s which will likely be enough to tie or beat the record high of 53 degrees today. Expect lots of sunshine and a strong breeze from the southwest.

A low pressure will pass to our south Thursday night into Friday with models still struggling with how far north the precipitation gets. The current trend is drier for most of southeastern Wisconsin except near the state line. Any areas that do pick up precipitation could see cold rain mixing with wet snow at times.

Cooler air behind that system for Friday into Saturday. A quick moving clipper system will approach Saturday night into Sunday. There will be a chance for some rain and snow showers early in the day, but it does put us in the warm sector for a day as highs climb back near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Mild

High: 54 (Record: 53)

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Chance South Late

Low: 35

Wind: SW to NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mainly Dry I-94 & North, Rain Chance South

High: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 35

SUNDAY: AM Mix Chance, Mild, Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 35

